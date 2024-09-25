InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

IIP.UN remained flat at C$12.82 during trading on Wednesday. 161,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.53.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

