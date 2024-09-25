InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
IIP.UN remained flat at C$12.82 during trading on Wednesday. 161,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.53.
About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.