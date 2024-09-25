Investors Buy Large Volume of TechnipFMC Call Options (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 48,935 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,165% compared to the average volume of 1,499 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.51.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.6 %

FTI stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,337,000 after buying an additional 3,259,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,570,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 868.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,618 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,419,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

