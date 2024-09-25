Isabella Bank Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Isabella Bank Price Performance

Isabella Bank stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of -0.05. Isabella Bank has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Isabella Bank from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ISBA

Isabella Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.