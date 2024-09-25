Jay L. Schottenstein Sells 999,999 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

