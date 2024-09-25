Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $37.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 13191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 119,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 107,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

