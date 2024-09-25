Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $37.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 13191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KDP
Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.35%.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keurig Dr Pepper
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.