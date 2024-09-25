Kkr Credit Income Fund Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:KKC)

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

