Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, October 3rd

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $791.06 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $825.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $922.49. The company has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $929.00 to $774.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

