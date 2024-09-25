Laurence Davies Sells 12,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$156,600.00.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE K opened at C$13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$13.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.57.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 1.0170543 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.60.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

