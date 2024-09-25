Ledger Susan St. Sells 22,232 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $752,330.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,558.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Tuesday, June 25th, Ledger Susan St. sold 3,264 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $109,180.80.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.0 %

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. HashiCorp’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCP has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup started coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HashiCorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 92,586 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 569.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,410 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.