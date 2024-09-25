Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $236.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LEN. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.72.

Shares of LEN opened at $184.26 on Monday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $193.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.36 and a 200 day moving average of $164.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

