LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LQAI) Plans Dividend of $0.05

LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LQAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of LQAI stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.92. LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51.
LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile
