LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LIQT. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.15 price objective on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of LIQT opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.96. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

