LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 54.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

