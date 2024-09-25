Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Price Down 3.3% After Insider Selling

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $40.65 and last traded at $40.76. 282,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,101,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

Specifically, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 10,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $454,848.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 298,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,371,957.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 8,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 330,886 shares in the company, valued at $13,235,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Maplebear Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CART. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,361,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 876,439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,109,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at $28,674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the second quarter worth $22,816,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.