Marcio A. Sandri Sells 3,051 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $174.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.92. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 115.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Get Our Latest Report on OC

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.