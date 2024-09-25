Martin Pibworth Buys 40 Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) insider Martin Pibworth purchased 40 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,938 ($25.95) per share, for a total transaction of £775.20 ($1,038.03).

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,949.50 ($26.10) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,896.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,785.21. The firm has a market cap of £21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,249.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.20. SSE plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,485 ($19.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,019 ($27.04).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($27.45) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

