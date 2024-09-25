McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $610.93.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of MCK opened at $480.49 on Wednesday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $556.72 and a 200 day moving average of $556.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.11 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

