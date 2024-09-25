Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $92.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

