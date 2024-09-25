Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s current price.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance
Shares of MNO stock opened at C$1.03 on Monday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.03. The company has a market cap of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile
