Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s current price.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance

Shares of MNO stock opened at C$1.03 on Monday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.03. The company has a market cap of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

