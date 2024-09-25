Michael S. Dell Sells 1,166,595 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,166,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total transaction of $136,981,584.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,035,338.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.34. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after buying an additional 520,677 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

