Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Moelis & Company traded as high as $71.30 and last traded at $71.30, with a volume of 4783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.17.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,385.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $649,385.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $365,561.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,526 shares of company stock valued at $830,133. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 63.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 510.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,263.16%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

