Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

MCO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.08.

Get Moody's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $479.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.36. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $495.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.