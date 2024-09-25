Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.