NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,341,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,333,294.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 45.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 481,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NerdWallet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,880,000 after acquiring an additional 432,262 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in NerdWallet by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,054,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,516,000 after acquiring an additional 202,149 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,463,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 86,376 shares in the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRDS opened at $12.90 on Friday. NerdWallet has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.88 and a beta of 1.43.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

