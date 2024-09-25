NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NVIDIA stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352,303 shares of company stock valued at $521,745,907 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

