OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $18.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

A number of research firms have commented on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Hovde Group raised their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

OCFC opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 20.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 164,626 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 807,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 158,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,027,000 after purchasing an additional 105,764 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 32.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 272,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 66,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

