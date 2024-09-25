Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

NYSE OHI opened at $41.05 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $41.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $61,698,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 334,634 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

