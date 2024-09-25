OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 12.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
