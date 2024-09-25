OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OptimumBank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OptimumBank by 52.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OptimumBank by 21.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the first quarter valued at $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

