Piper Sandler Boosts Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $76.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.92.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $45.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 2.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Biohaven by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Biohaven by 4.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

