Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $95.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PEG. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.46.

Shares of PEG opened at $87.73 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $88.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,217.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,068 shares of company stock worth $2,406,965. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,763,000 after purchasing an additional 732,443 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after buying an additional 455,693 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,590,000 after buying an additional 1,674,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,809,000 after buying an additional 163,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,978,000 after buying an additional 667,773 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

