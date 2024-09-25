Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1665 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Price Performance
Shares of PSA stock opened at 50.16 on Wednesday. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 1-year low of 50.00 and a 1-year high of 50.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of 50.10.
About Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
