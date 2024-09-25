Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

AIT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AIT opened at $222.45 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $149.59 and a 12 month high of $226.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.09.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

