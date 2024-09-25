Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) vs. iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Critical Contrast

iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of iLearningEngines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of iLearningEngines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Red Violet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get iLearningEngines alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for iLearningEngines and Red Violet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iLearningEngines 0 0 2 0 3.00 Red Violet 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

iLearningEngines currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,001.69%. Red Violet has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.88%. Given iLearningEngines’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iLearningEngines is more favorable than Red Violet.

This table compares iLearningEngines and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iLearningEngines N/A N/A -6.20% Red Violet 23.49% 18.99% 17.57%

Volatility & Risk

iLearningEngines has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iLearningEngines and Red Violet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iLearningEngines $360.77 million 0.66 -$5.85 million N/A N/A Red Violet $67.47 million 6.05 $13.53 million $1.02 29.14

Red Violet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iLearningEngines.

Summary

Red Violet beats iLearningEngines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iLearningEngines

(Get Free Report)

iLearningEngines, Inc. operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Red Violet

(Get Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, telecommunication companies, law enforcement and government agencies, collections, law, corporate security, and investigative firms. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective customers, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current customers, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for iLearningEngines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLearningEngines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.