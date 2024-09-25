Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.71. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.49.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
