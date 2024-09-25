Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.71. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

About Remark

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275,675 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.