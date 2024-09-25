Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 11th

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:RPI.UN traded down C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.60. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,975. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$27.56 and a 12 month high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$346.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.18.
About Richards Packaging Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Richards Packaging Income Fund
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.