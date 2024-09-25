Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 11th

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RPI.UN traded down C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.60. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,975. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$27.56 and a 12 month high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$346.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.18.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

