Roth Capital Weighs in on Turning Point Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Turning Point Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

TPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TPB opened at $42.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $744.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.62. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $108.51 million for the quarter.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands

In related news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 202,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth $209,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 32.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.