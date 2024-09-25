Roth Capital Weighs in on Turning Point Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Turning Point Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.63 EPS.
TPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
Turning Point Brands Stock Performance
Shares of TPB opened at $42.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $744.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.62. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $108.51 million for the quarter.
Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands
In related news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 202,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth $209,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 32.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Brands Company Profile
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
