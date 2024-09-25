Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 15,455 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.14 per share, for a total transaction of 249,443.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,601,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 332,509,307.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,006 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.98 per share, for a total transaction of 32,055.88.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,148 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.93 per share, with a total value of 432,467.64.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BMEZ opened at 15.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 16.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.55.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Stories

