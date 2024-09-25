Scholastic (SCHL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect Scholastic to post earnings of ($2.29) per share for the quarter. Scholastic has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.50 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, analysts expect Scholastic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Scholastic Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of SCHL stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.03. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34.
Scholastic Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHL
Insider Transactions at Scholastic
In other news, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,309.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Iole Lucchese bought 1,654 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warwick Peter bought 1,674 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Scholastic
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.