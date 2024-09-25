SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.97. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71.
SeaChange International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.