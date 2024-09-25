Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHOP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Get Shopify alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $80.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. Shopify has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of -472.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $9,664,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,714,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,657,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.