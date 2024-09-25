Spotify Technology’s (SPOT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.14.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $380.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $145.76 and a 1 year high of $382.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.21. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

