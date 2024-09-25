Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Now Covered by Melius Research

Research analysts at Melius Research began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $108.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $668,465.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,221 shares of company stock worth $12,130,609. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

