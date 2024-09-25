Steven Marcal Hatten Sells 179,733 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Steven Marcal Hatten sold 179,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$291,167.46.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

TSE URE opened at C$1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$594.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.32 and a twelve month high of C$2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.97.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$6.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0273858 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

