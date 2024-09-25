Stifel Nicolaus Increases Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $40.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

TRUP has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Trupanion stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,764 shares of company stock valued at $405,238. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Trupanion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,862,000 after acquiring an additional 630,155 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 87.0% in the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,297,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,824,000 after acquiring an additional 603,775 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Trupanion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 116,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,398,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

