Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,645 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 267% compared to the typical volume of 2,357 put options.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% in the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $887,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $793,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,008,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,943 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,547,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
BEN stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $30.32.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
