StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.79. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

