StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth about $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

