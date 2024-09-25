TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 25,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total value of C$4,946,250.00.
TFI International Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$202.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$198.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$144.42 and a 12-month high of C$220.93.
TFI International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
