TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 25,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total value of C$4,946,250.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$202.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$198.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$144.42 and a 12-month high of C$220.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFII. National Bankshares lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$217.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$200.71.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

