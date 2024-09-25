The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
Shares of DXYN opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.68. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%.
Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Dixie Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.