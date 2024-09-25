The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

Shares of DXYN opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.68. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

