Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,575 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the average daily volume of 1,771 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

In other news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $26,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,844 shares of company stock valued at $30,104. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

MCRB opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $168.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.02. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

